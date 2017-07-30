College teachers will not be assessed on research: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. Express Prakash Javadekar at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. Express

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that college teachers would not be assessed on research for promotion. He said he is revising the Academic Performance Index that makes research a mandatory criterion for promotion of college teachers. Javadekar, who was speaking at a conference on higher education at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College in Dwarka, said that after changes were made, college teachers would be assessed mainly on teaching, and their engagement in “community work”. However, for university teachers — who teach at the postgraduate level and above — research would continue to be a mandatory criterion.

“By making research compulsory for promotions for college teachers, research stopped completely. We realise that college and university teachers fall in completely different categories. There are different expectations from those who teach postgraduate students and those who teach undergraduate students. College teachers’ main duty should be to teach well,” Javadekar said at the two-day National Conference on Higher Education Perspective in India.

It was jointly organised by DDU College and Akhil Bharatiya Shaikshik Mahasangh — a right-wing organisation. Addressing college teachers, Javadekar said, “We won’t burden you with the responsibility of research, we’ll make it optional.” Javadekar said that making research mandatory was taking down the quality of research. As an added measure of accountability, student feedback system will also be started soon, he said.

