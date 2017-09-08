College student unions perform better than Panjab University campus outfits

Panjab University. (File) Panjab University. (File)

NO STUDENT party was able to monopolise this year’s students’ council elections in the nine Chandigarh-based PU-affiliated colleges, with college student unions performing better than the PU-centered student unions. Harsh Sharma of SDCU, BA 2nd year student, defeated BBA 3rd year student, Dilpreet Singh of SOI, in alliance with ABVP, INSO, SOPU, HPSU, GGSU at GGDSD College, Sector 32. The two seats of vice-president and secretary were also taken by SDCU candidates Harman Veer Singh of BA 3rd year and Nitin Thakur of PGDCA. The position of joint secretary was won by Deepak Phor of SOI.

With a lead of 393 votes for the president’s post, college party SDCU+SDHU of GGDSD registered its victory.

The College Students Federation (CSF) turned the tables on KCSU at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. KCSU’s last-moment nominated candidate Tasmeen Kaur Sekhon, MCom-2nd year, was defeated by CSF’s candidate Sukhveer Singh, MCom 2nd year. The alliance of CSF and SOPU marked all the seats with a good margin of votes.

Navneet Kaur of MCom 2nd year was elected for the position of vice-president, Deepak of BSc 3rd year won the post of secretary and joint secretary post was bagged by Anmol Singh Brara. CSF in an alliance with SOPU got an unexpected victory with a lead of 63 votes on the presidential seat.

DAV College, Sector 10, was reigned by a strong alliance of Hindustan Student Association (HSA), Himachal Pradesh Students’ Union (HPSU), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), conquering all the seats.

The alliance won all seats at the council with Vikas of MA 1st year, Abhishek Sharma of BSc 3rd year, Pardeep Sharma of BA 3rd year and Apurav Garg of BBA 2nd year winning the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary respectively.

