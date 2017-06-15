College plans to call more students for interview: St Stephen’s cut-offs dip, highest is 98.5%

For each seat, at least seven students may be interviewed. Express Archive Photo For each seat, at least seven students may be interviewed. Express Archive Photo

The cut-off at St Stephen’s College saw a marginal dip — between 0.25 and 1 percentage point — across all streams as compared to last year. The cut-offs for English (Hons) and Economics (Hons) at the college are the highest — at 98.5% for Commerce students. There is a 0.5 percentage point dip in the cut-off for English (Hons) for Commerce students from 99% last year. For Economics (Hons), the cut-off remains the same.

The college releases separate cut-offs for students from different streams. However, even with the dip, a student has to score above 95% in the calculation of the best-of-four subjects to qualify for an interview.

In St Stephen’s, admissions are held on the basis of an aptitude test and interview. A 5% weightage is given to the test, 10% to the interview and the remaining 85% to Class XII board marks.

For Humanities and Science students, the cut-off for English is 97.5% and 97% respectively. For Economics (Hons), it is 97.5% for both Humanities and Science students, but scoring 90% and above in Mathematics is a must.

It is the cut-off for History (Hons), which has seen a decrease of 0.75 percentage point for students from all streams — 97.75% for Commerce, 96% for Humanities and 97% for Science students.

For BSc courses, the highest cut-off stands at 96.33% for Physics (Hons), a dip of 0.33 percentage point and 96.66% for Chemistry (Hons), a drop of 0.34 percentage point. The cut-off for BSc programme has seen a drop of 1 percentage point, and it is at 95% this year. However, for BSc programme with Computer Science, the cut-off is a little higher, at 95.66%.

According to a senior teacher of the college, the cut-off has seen a dip across streams so that more students can be called for the interview. “Till last year, four students were called for an interview for one seat. Now, with the lowering of the cut-offs, at least seven students can be called for one seat. This will give a larger choice for selection and also a fair chance to students,” said the teacher.

This means, for 20 general seats for Economics (Hons), about 150 students will be called for an interview. This decision was taken for courses such as BA programme and History (Hons), interviews for which are conducted at the end, as fewer number of students appeared for interviews to these courses in previous years.

The interview begins from June 17, the list for which will be released on Thursday.

However, this year the gap between cut-offs for general students and those belonging to reserved category has narrowed. St Stephen’s reserves 50% of its seats for Christians.

The cut-offs for Church of North India (CNI), CNI-Delhi, Christian ST and Christian students with disability are low due to fewer applications.

