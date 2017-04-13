College admission and government job data should be available at centralised website: PIL

The PIL also said that forgery and malpractice could be avoided if candidates have to log in order to upload educational and official documents onto the centralised websites. The PIL also said that forgery and malpractice could be avoided if candidates have to log in order to upload educational and official documents onto the centralised websites.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Delhi High Court which sought a centralised system for notifications on college admission and government job related information. This, it said, would make the online application process accessible to all aspirants.

The PIL also said that forgery and malpractice could be avoided if candidates have to log in in order to upload educational and official documents onto the centralised websites. The plea has been fixed by a bench to be heard on May 5, 2017.

The plea asked the various ministries for direction to make two centralised websites. One would be for a listing of college entrance exams and the other for a listing of all government and public sector undertaking jobs.

“It should be compulsory for all universities/central and state government departments/central and state PSUs to list their admissions/recruitment notifications on these websites. These centralised websites should allow an aspirant to create their ‘Login ID and password’, to upload educational documents, certificates, photographs, signatures and other documents for all current or future applications. These Login accounts may also be linked with the aspirants’ Aadhaar card details,” the PIL said.

It added that the verified scanned copies of original mark sheets, degrees and other certificates should be uploaded on a “Centralised Login Account” to prevent forgery and malpractice.

“Both of these websites should have a ‘career counselling’ facility also,” it said, adding that this would prevent the rejection of applications due to trivial reasons like illegibility and spelling mistakes.

The plea further said that admit cards and call letters should be accessible through these centralised sites and that poor/financially weak aspirants from union territories should be paid to be able to apply for the government jobs. These, it said, should be formulated at the district level to help absorb the local talent.

