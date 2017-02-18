Coimbatore college joins hands with telecom sector to share lab facilities, infrastructure

The college also set up RIC for helping students to build their innovative ideas into useful outcomes. (source: Thinkstock) The college also set up RIC for helping students to build their innovative ideas into useful outcomes. (source: Thinkstock)

Telecom Sector Skill Council India on Saturday signed an MoU with a private engineering college in Coimbatore. The objectives of the MoU were mutual sharing of lab facilities and infrastructure, training and skill development, sharing of designs for creating new projects through the Research Incubation Cell (RIC), knowledge sharing, industry institute interactions and moving towards digital India programmes for technology enhancement.

Besides, expertise in the areas of Network Management, Terminal Equipment Application Development (Android based App development for mobile phones), and Telecom Embedded Hardware Development will be explored through this, a joint release from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) and Council said.

The college also set up RIC for helping students to build their innovative ideas into useful outcomes, which was inaugurated by Council Director, A Gururaj. Incubation cell, an already proven model, of this kind exist in premier institutions like IITs and NITs.

SKCET cell is a student-initiated concept to promote culture of Research and Development among students wherein they can come forward with their ideas and convert them into innovative projects, research publications or patents, it said.

