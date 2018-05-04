Manipur Board 12th topper Selina Keisham wants ‘corruption-free’ education, aspires to become an IAS officer

Manipur 12th topper Selina Keisham Manipur 12th topper Selina Keisham

This year, the board examinations are on the news with incidents of paper leak reported from different board examinations, whether it was CBSE, or other state board examinations which includes Manipur board 12th examination. “A corruption-free education is what I always dream of, as it hampers the future of lots of bright students,” said the state topper Selina Keisham. This year, Selina topped the board examination with 482 marks. She is a student of Comet School.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Selina said that she aspires to be a civil servant and want to work for her state and the education system. “If I get a chance to work in the state education department, I will try to eradicate corruption from the education system, and also want to modernise board syllabus at a par with all Centre boards like CBSE, ICSE.” The topper mentioned that the students of all India boards get an advantage in competitive examinations as the syllabus are upgraded and formulated keeping in mind the competitive examinations. However, the state board students are lagging behind, as the board syllabus is not updated accordingly, said the topper.

COHSEM topper believes in self-study

“I did not take help of any coaching centres, mostly I studied own,” said Selina. However, the topper gave credit to her teachers for her success, saying, “The teachers always helped me in clearing doubts, and inspired me to get success.” Like others, Keisham doesn’t want to step in in the field of engineering or medical. She wants to pursue higher education courses from Delhi University colleges and she targets admission in the prestigious colleges — St.Stephens, Miranda, Hindu.

‘Unrest hampers the exam preparation’

“Due to the unrest in the state, the schools got shut down at several times, and the teachers faced difficulty in completing syllabus on time which hampered the preparation of lots of students,” said the topper. The teenager wished that the state will get rid of political unrest, and the students can study peacefully.

Selina’s father Keisham Sudhir Singh is a Professor in Liberal College, Imphal and her mother is a housewife. The 17-year-old lived in Imphal West. This year, 67.04 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with 467 students got the distinction. Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School topped from Commerce stream with 431 marks, and Ningthoujam Radharani Devi, with 449 marks from Arts Stream.

