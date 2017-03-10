Coaching goes digital in exam season

At a time when digitisation is fast catching on across various sectors in the country, Mumbai’s coaching classes too are adapting to the ways of the virtual world to aid students. Mobile apps and video-recorded lectures keep the students company as they burn the midnight oil during exam season. MT Educare, which runs a chain of coaching centres in the city, offers its app, Robomate Plus, not just to in-house students but to anybody pursuing courses across academic streams. Dr Chhaya Shastri, Director at MT Educare, said, “We offer online tests on different subjects on this app. Students can then assess the extent of their preparedness for exams.”

What else is making news:

The app is available free of cost for a trial period after which students can continue to access subject material at a reasonable price. “We also have a helpline named ‘Hum se Puccho’ for our students during the exam period. There is 24×7 hand-holding and doubts are solved by teachers live on the other side of the telephone call,” Dr Shastri said. “The app has all concepts clearly explained by the teachers.

We can attempt a test series which follows after each chapter. This helps us clear our doubts,” said Yash Paharia, an FYJC student who is a regular user of Robomate. Atharva Datar, who is currently busy with the HSC board exams, has been enrolled for coaching with PACE for the last two years. “All the centres of the institute are connected by video. The lecture is then relayed to all classes. So they need only one teacher to teach all batches,” he said, adding that the lectures are also uploaded on YouTube where they become readily accessible.

Students at Reliable Classes are handed hard discs with a compilation of all lectures held during the year. “Students find it very useful during board examinations in case they have forgotten some information or have missed old classes,” said Narendra Bhambwani who runs the Mira Road-based coaching institute. The centre is also equipped with a video library. The professors are in constant touch with students via WhatsApp to offer guidance to the students. Though coaching classes are largely turning tech-savvy, students and teachers are unanimous on the view that the teacher is irreplaceable. “The teacher has to be there to provide motivation and to guide students in understanding complexities,” said Dr Shastri, who refers to the inclusion of digital tools as a “hybrid model”.

Dr Keyur Cholera of Mindsetters, however, exclusively believes in traditional classroom teaching. “When we have to solve students’ doubts, we send someone to their homes to get the doubts cleared or the students meet our teachers on a one-to-one basis,” he said. The students, meanwhile, seem content to combine the best of both worlds to their benefit.