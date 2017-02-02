Coaching centres put high pressure on students, review their working: Congress MP

Coaching centres put excessive pressure on students to score high marks in examinations, forcing some of them to commit suicide, a Congress member said in Rajya Sabha today and asked the government to monitor their functioning.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Viplove Thakur (Congress) said “a lot of pressure is put on students” in the coaching centres to prompt them to get merit in competitive exams, and referred to such centres in Kota city of Rajasthan.

Watch what else is making news

She said parents too pressurised students and many of them, while making efforts to meet the ambitions of coaching centres and parents, end up committing suicide.

“News reports say over 100 students have committed suicide,” the Congress member said, and demanded that working of coaching centres should be reviewed to find out, among other things, how many hours they actually teach the students.

The government assured the members it would look into the issue.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien also said that the issue raised by Thakur was a very serious matter and added that parents too put lot of psychological pressure on students and send them to these coaching centres.

For more education news, click here