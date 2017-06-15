CME convocation: President to honour students

President Pranab Mukherjee (Express Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (Express Photo)

PRESIDENT Pranab Mukherjee, the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, will be awarding the scroll to students at the convocation ceremony of College of Military Engineering (CME) on Saturday, June 17. CME is a premier engineering training institution providing training to officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks of Indian Army as well as those from friendly foreign countries. It is affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. The officers of the Army attending the graduate and post graduate course in engineering are awarded respective degrees under the JNU. A convocation ceremony is being held for award of these degrees on Saturday.

CME, which is presently commanded by Lt General Michael Mathews, will be bestowed with the rare honour where post-graduate and graduate courses would be felicitated by the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces in the convocation ceremony.

The defence engineers have been leaving marks in the history of the country by their remarkable contribution to the Infrastructure development like the oil pipeline at Siachen, prestigious Naval bases and airfields in the North and North East or the roads cutting through the Himalayan ranges. The expertise on cutting edge technology is being imparted to the students to achieve excellence in Engineering at the CME.

Various senior dignitaries are also expected to grace the Scroll Presentation during the convocation ceremony.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App