CMAT, GPAT 2018 registrations ending today, know how to apply

CMAT GPAT 2018: The registration process for both Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be getting closed today, on December 25. All those aspirants who have not applied yet are required to do so at the earliest at aicte-india.org. AICTE will conduct CMAT on January 20 for admission in all management programs. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session.

GPAT will be conducted on January 21 for selecting graduates with a degree in pharmacy for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm). Mock tests for both the exams are also available. Aspirants can check their preparation level through it.

Eligibility criteria for CMAT

Educational qualification:

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2018-19 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

Eligibility criteria for GPAT

Educational qualification:

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply

