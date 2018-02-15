CMAT 2018 result update: Result to be out soon at aicte-cmat.in

CMAT 2018 result: The merit ranking will be prepared by AICTE on the basis of the total score. The merit ranking will be prepared by AICTE on the basis of the total score.

CMAT 2018 result: The result of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be released today, on February 15, by 5 pm by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). All those who had appeared for the exam are required to keep a watch at the official website – aicte-cmat.in. The exam was conducted on January 20. Once declared, they will be able to download their scorecard. The merit ranking will be prepared by AICTE on the basis of the total score. For each correct answer there are 4 marks, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.

CMAT results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website aicte-cmat.in

Step 2: Click on CMAT 2018 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check and download the file

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in all management programmes. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session. Candidate’s ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness are evaluated.

Over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

Both overall test score and the individual sectional scores will determine the result. Those with high overall scores will get better ranks. Ties will be decided based on the performance of the students in the individual sections – those who scored better in quant will get better ranks.

