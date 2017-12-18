CMAT 2018: Registration date extended to December 25, apply at aicte-cmat.in

Registration date extended for CMAT 2018 Registration date extended for CMAT 2018

CMAT 2017: The registration date for CMAT has now been extended to December 25, as per the official website. Those interested in applying can do so at aicte-cmat.in. The exam is will be conducted on January 20 by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The mock test for the same is also available.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Those interested in applying should be graduates in any discipline

— Final year students of Graduate Courses (10+2+3) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2018-19 can also apply for CMAT online exam.

Steps to register for CMAT 2018:

– Go to the official website for the exam as mentioned above

– Click on the link provided for “new registration”

– Fill in your details in the fields provided

– Submit your information and save a copy of the form for further reference.

About CMAT

It is a national level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in all management programs. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session. Candidate’s ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness are evaluated.

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.

