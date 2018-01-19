CMAT 2018: Important last moment tips and tricks

CMAT 2018: It is a national-level MBA admission test which was launched to reduce the physical, mental and financial stress of students in attending multiple entrance examinations. CMAT 2018: It is a national-level MBA admission test which was launched to reduce the physical, mental and financial stress of students in attending multiple entrance examinations.

CMAT 2018: The Common Management Admissions Test (CMAT) is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on January 20 by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The candidates must be all geared up by now for the exam. Somehow similar to XAT and CAT, the difficulty level of CMAT is much less. It is a national-level MBA admission test which was launched to reduce the physical, mental and financial stress of students in attending multiple entrance examinations. The duration of the same will be three hours and it will be carried out in a single session. The mock test for the exam is also available. Candidates can through through the below mentioned last minute suggestions in order to brush up their preparations.

CMAT 2018, last minute tips

No new topic: Do not start anything new at the eleventh hour. Your last day is only meant for your final revision that too of the important topics. If you will try to mug up anything now, it won’t yield any result and will only cause confusion. It is therefore better to focus on your strength and go through those topics which you are confident about.

Mock test: Mock test is available on the official website. Instead of revising the entire syllabus a day before, it is better to attempt the mock paper and check your level of preparation.

Last revision: Revise only those topics which are of key importance. If you have made footnotes while preparing during last new months, go through them.

Relax: On the day of the exam go to the examination venue with a relaxed and positive frame of mind. For that you need to complete your sleep a day before. Do not panic on seeing questions which you might difficult. Have patience and try solving them using logic.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. Answer those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not ponder over one particular question for long. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.

RC questions: In the reading and comprehension section, never read the questions before reading the paragraph from which you have to answer them. Read it carefully first, understand the context and then move over to what has been asked.

Admit card: Last but not the least, keep your admit card in your bag a night before your exam. It is the most important document and without it you won’t be allowed to sit for the paper.

Both overall test score and the individual sectional scores will determine the result. Those with high overall scores will get better ranks. There are over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools which are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd