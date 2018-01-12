CMAT 2018 admit card released, download from aicte-cmat.in

CMAT 2018 admit card is available for download at aicte-cmat.in CMAT 2018 admit card is available for download at aicte-cmat.in

CMAT 2018: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2018. Candidates can download the same from the official website – aicte-cmat.in. The online computer-based exam will be held on January 27 and 28, 2018.CMAT admit card will remain available for download till January 20.

CMAT 2018 admit cards, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login with your credentials

Step 3: The admit card will appear on screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out

Note: The admit card carries important details like venue, exam time etc. Also do read what all things one is not allowed to carry inside the exam hall like mobile phones, calculator etc.

CMAT 2018: Exam pattern

There will be four sections – Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness of 100 marks each. About 25 questions will be asked in each section and the duration is three hours. There shall be negative marking for wrong answers, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.

Read | CAT 2017 results: Candidates complain over low scores, IIM Lucknow says ‘no errors’

To make students understand the test pattern, AICTE has already released the trial tests on the official website.

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in all management programs. The duration of the computer-based online test is three hours and it is carried out in a single session. Candidate’s ability across various segments like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness are evaluated.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd