CMAT 2017: Admit card out, check exam pattern

CMAT 2017: The duration of test is 180 minutes CMAT 2017: The duration of test is 180 minutes

CMAT 2017: The admit card of Common Management Admissions Test 2017 has been released. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website – aicte-cmat.in.

There are over 3500 AICTE approved B-schools which are expected to take CMAT scores including JBIMS, Sydenham, KJ Somaiya, IMT and GIM among others.

Exam pattern

As many as 25 questions of 100 marks will be asked in each section. These four sections are:

a) Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation:

b) Logical Reasoning

c) Language Comprehension and

d) General Awareness

Steps to download the CMAT admit card 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on CMAT 2017 admit card

Enter your email ID and password

Download and take a print out

The duration of test is 180 minutes which means the sections are not timed individually, and the onus is on the students to manage timing between the sections, while ensuring that they show their competency in all the sections. There are four marks for each correct answer and a negative marking of one mark for every wrong answer.

READ: This teacher is a CAT 2016 topper but passed IIM-A in 2010

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd