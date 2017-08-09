CM Yogi Adityanath’s boost for technical education

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 101 projects to give a fillip to technical education in the state during an event held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Launching the ‘Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gunvatta Sudhaar Yojna’, the chief minister distributed Rs 200 crore among government-aided institutions and technical colleges affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed during the event, which included one between Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University and a Japanese university for exchange of students, and the another between Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for installation of a Design Innovation Centre.

The CM also launched a “Best Practices Portal”, which will prepare a database of published research papers, books, seminars, workshops and projects to improve technical education. A decision to establish placement cells in 10 government polytechnic institutions too were taken during the programme.

At the event, Adityanath spoke at length about the importance of technology for development, and thus the need to have proper technical education in the state. “A good technology is the one which is made by taking common people into consideration. Solid waste management is the biggest challenge in rural India. There are places in the state where we cannot differentiate between sewage and drainage, and things like these are creating swine flu and other water-borne diseases. People in the technical sector should think about this,” he said.

The chief minister further said that there are more than 16,500 bank branches in the state, and under the Stand-Up scheme, all of them have to provide loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one SC or ST and a woman.

Under the ‘Visveshvaraiya Research Promotion Scheme’, 13 best proposals were given recommendation letters to grant them a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present at the event.

