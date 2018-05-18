CLAT: Student bodies criticise way exam is conducted

The CLAT examination was held on May 13 this year across 260 centres. The CLAT examination was held on May 13 this year across 260 centres.

Student bodies of three top law universities in the country have spoken out against the manner in which the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted, calling for reforms, following reports of mismanagement.

The CLAT examination was held on May 13 this year across 260 centres. Arguing that the exam this year “surpassed all prior records of mismanagement”, student associations of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad, and West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) said it was time to go back to the paper-pen format.

“Under the current system, the test is conducted by 19 participating law schools by rotation, in order of their establishment. As a result, a new NLU organises every subsequent edition of CLAT from scratch with no prior experience, thereby leading to new problems,” a statement from students said.

A student who appeared for the exam said, “The exam started at 3 pm, but the screen was blank for 20 minutes… At some places, it was blank for more than 30 minutes,” she complained.

