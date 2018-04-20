CLAT admit card 2018 not releasing today due to technical reasons

CLAT admit card 2018: The exam is conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree law programmes. The exam is conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree law programmes.

CLAT admit cards 2018: The admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will not be releasing today, on April 20. As per the official website, due to some technical reasons, the admit card will now be available from April 26, 2018. All those who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website — clat.ac.in, once released. The exam is conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree law programmes. This year, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, will conduct the examination on May 13. The link to download the admit card will only stay activated till May 12, 2018.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link to the admit card— which will be available once the admit cards are released.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

CLAT 2018: Exam pattern

For UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked from English, including comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, elementary mathematics (numerical ability), legal aptitude and logical reasoning.

For PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25. Questions will be asked from constitutional law, jurisprudence and other law subjects such as contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR etc.

