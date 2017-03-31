CLAT 2017: Last date to apply, check details here

CLAT 2017: The papers for both UG and PG courses will be two-hours long CLAT 2017: The papers for both UG and PG courses will be two-hours long

The last date to apply for the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2017 is today (March 31, 2017). Candidates who wish to get admission in integrated LLB and LLM courses, offered by 18 National Law Universities of India, should apply online from the official website before 11.59 pm tonight.

The papers for both UG and PG courses will be two hours long. The UG paper will be of 200 marks while the PG paper will have a weightage of 150 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

LLB aspirants will be questioned on English an Comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. LLM aspirants will be questioned on Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Other law subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, Environment Law and Human Rights.

Read | CLAT 2017: Application form, fee, eligibility, important dates

Steps to apply for CLAT 2017:

– Go to the official website for CLAT 2017 (clat.ac.in).

– Click on the link to “Apply Online”.

– Go through the instructions provided.

– Register yourself for the site.

– Fill in the details requires to apply online.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | CLAT 2017: Tips to prepare for the exam

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd