CLAT 2017 exam analysis: Moderate difficulty, maths section lengthy

CLAT 2017: Chanakya National Law University, Patna, conducted the Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) on Sunday, May 14, 2017 and the paper was considered to be of moderate difficulty. However, candidates pointed out that the paper was more difficult than last year.

“The Elementary Mathematics section was tough with respect to the previous year. I found it quite lengthy and time consuming,” says Ishaan Srivastava, one of the candidates from Lucknow. Other student add that though the English portion was simple, the last 15 questions in the legal section were difficult.

The English section contained question on reading comprehension, sentence correction, fill in the blanks, spellings and rearranging sentences. Questions based on Arithmetic, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Averages, Time and Work and Time and Distance were asked in the maths section, while the legal portion of the paper contained questions on principle facts and legal maxims.

“Most of the questions in the GK section were from current affairs with questions from the areas like Polity, General Science, Geography and Economics,” says TIME. Experts add that General Knowledge and Current Affairs section was the most difficult in the paper.

Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for law (LLB and LLM) at National Law Universities across the country.

“The cut-offs for the top three schools is expected to cross 145,” says TIME. Experts say the cut offs are expected to be slightly higher than last year.

CLAT 2017 answer keys will be release on May 16, according to Chanakya National Law University. The results will be declared by May 29, 2017.

