CLAT 2017: Application form out, apply now

CLAT 2017: The application form of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 is released. This national level entrance exam will be held on May 14. The last date to submit the application form is March 31.

CLAT is conducted for admission in Integrated L.L.B and L.L.M courses offered by 18 National Law Universities of India. The examination will be conducted by the Chankya National Law University, Patna. In 2016, the exam was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab.

Application fees

The application fee will be Rs 4,000 for general, OBC, specially-abled persons and other categories.

For SC and ST category candidates, it is Rs 3,500. The candidates can pay the fees done through debit/credit card and net banking.

Educational qualification:

UG programmes: The candidates must have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those students appearing for their Board exams this year can also apply. To be eligible for the exam, the students should score minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC and ST candidates).

PG programmes: The candidates must have completed a five-year integrated LLB programme or its equivalent degree from a recognised university as prescribed by the participating universities. The candidates should score a minimum of 55 per cent marks. For SC and ST candidates, it is 50 per cent.

Important dates

Starting date for submission of online application form: January 1, 2017 (Sunday)

Last date for submission of filled-in online application form: March 31, 2017 (Friday)

Download of admit cards/ hall tickets: April 20, 2017 (Thursday)

Date of CLAT 2017 Online examination for UG & PG: May 14, 2017 (Sunday), 3 pm to 5 pm

The list of participating National Law Universities

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

*National Academy of Legal Study and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad.

*National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal.

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata.

National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur.

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur.

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow.

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab.

Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna.

National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi

National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack

National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam.

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam.

Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli.

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai.

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur

