CLAT 2017: Admit cards to be released soon, check dates here

CLAT 2017: The Chanakya National Law University will soon release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities. Candidates can download the same from the official website on release.

The university had announced earlier, in its official calendar for CLAT 2017, that the admit cards will be out by April 20, 2017. The examination will take place on May 14, 2017 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to know when the admit cards are released.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Steps to download the CLAT 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for CLAT 2017 (clat.ac.in)

– Click on the link to the admit card— which will be available once the admit cards are released.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them to search for the admit card.

– Download your hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

