CLAT 2018: Top three ranks in law entrance go to friends in Jaipur

Shortly after the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 were announced on Thursday, 18-year-old Anmol Gupta, who secured the third rank in the country, made a phone call to his friend Aman Garg (17).

“I congratulated him for getting the first rank and he did the same. We were happy that all the three of us had topped in the exam. This is a surreal moment,” Gupta said on Thursday.

The first three positions were secured by students from Jaipur, who happen to be friends and studied at the same coaching institute.

Garg and Gupta got the first and third ranks, respectively, while Devansh Kaushik (18) secured the second rank in the exam which was held on May 13.

“My flair for debate made me take up law. I had appeared in the CLAT exams last year too and secured an all-India rank of 657…I have no words for this. My focus from the beginning was to set studying targets for each day and then achieve them,” said Gupta, whose father is a businessman and his mother a Vastu expert.

Garg said he made sure that every hour counted. “I never believed in cutting myself off from social media platforms in order to study. For me it wasn’t about studying for long hours but to give my full concentration during the period I studied. I started preparing right after class 10 and gave special emphasis to current affairs,” Garg said.

Garg said that a few months before the exams, he shifted his focus to practice oriented preparation and appeared in 90-100 mock tests of CLAT.

“After I was done with my boards I would revise all that I had studied… I believe that this has been possible because of the constant support of my parents. Since my father is posted out of Jaipur, my mother was always there to help me out,” said Garg.

Kaushik said, “I used to dedicate 8-10 hours daily during the preparations and had made up my mind that I will study law when I was in class 11. Since my family is from the educational background, I received their support right from the beginning.”

The three students said they have decided to study at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

“It’s a wonderful thing that all three of us are the first three rank holders and are going to study in the same institution. There was healthy competition between us but I think that helped us to do better,” Gupta said.

Garg scored 159 marks out of 200 while Kaushik and Gupta secured 157.5 marks each.

