CLAT 2018 to be held on May 13, registration to begin from January 1

CLAT 2018: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will be held on May 13. The online application process will begin in January. CLAT 2018 will be conducted by Nuals Kochi for admission in Integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 19 National Law Universities of India. In 2017, the examination was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The official website – clat.ac.in has not started functioning yet, however, it will go live in January.

The last date to submit the application form is March 31.

Important dates

Application process begins: January 1

Last date to submit applications: March 31

Date of exam: May 13, 2018

Educational qualification:

UG programmes: The candidates must have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those students appearing for their board exams this year can also apply. To be eligible for the exam, the students should score minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC and ST candidates).

PG programmes: The candidates must have completed a five-year integrated LLB programme or its equivalent degree from a recognised university as prescribed by the participating universities. The candidates should score a minimum of 55 per cent marks. For SC and ST candidates, it is 50 per cent.

The notification does not mention any age limit in its section on eligibility criteria.

Application fees

The application fee will be Rs 4,000 for general, OBC, specially-abled persons and other categories.

For SC and ST category candidates, it is Rs 3,500. The candidates can pay the fees done through debit/credit card and net banking.

