CLAT 2018 Seat Allotment list released, check at clat.ac.in

CLAT 2018 counselling: The results for the exam were announced on May 31. The results for the exam were announced on May 31.

CLAT 2018 Counselling: The first allotment list for CLAT 2018 counselling has been released now after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the same. Last month, a petition was filed, with the petitioners saying that the aspirants reportedly faced various technical problems during the online examination.The results for the exam were announced on May 31. The exam was conducted for admissions to the country’s top law universities. A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to stay the counselling but clarified that “any further steps in the matter would be subject to further orders” of the court. “We cannot stop it,” the bench said.

This year’s exam hit with incidents of technical glitches, mismanagement. Before entering the examination hall, students were forced to stand for long, at some centres students were bound to leave the examination hall before completion of the examinations. A CLAT aspirant who had centre at Delhi’s Rohini said “Though we started late due to technical glitches, we were forced to leave fifteen minutes before the completion of exams.” “The question papers appear on the computer half an hour after the exams,” he complained.

How to check the allotment list

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Allotment’ tab

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The cut-offs this year will witness a clear downward trend vis-à-vis that of 2017; and one can expect a call from top three NLUs if one has a score of 126-127. The detailed cut-offs would be shared in the coming days once the question paper is released and there is more clarity on every question of all the sections.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd