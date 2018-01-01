CLAT 2018 registration begins, know how to apply

CLAT 2018 will be held on May 13 CLAT 2018 will be held on May 13

CLAT 2018: The online registration for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has started at the official website – clat.ac.in. This time, the entrance exam will be held on May 13. The online application process will end on March 31. National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi will conduct the exam for admission in Integrated LLB and LLM courses.

CLAT 2018: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – clat.ac.in and click on ‘apply online’

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one.

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system.

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent.

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

Before you apply for the CLAT 2018, remember to read educational qualification to check whether you qualify for the exam or not.

CLAT 2018 exam pattern:

For UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

For PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

Syllabus: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other Law Subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR etc.

