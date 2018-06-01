CLAT 2018: My parents are my inspiration, says Tricity topper Mansi Gupta

Daughter of a chartered accountant and ayurvedic doctor, her extended family is full of engineers Daughter of a chartered accountant and ayurvedic doctor, her extended family is full of engineers

Not a single advocate in the family, but Mansi Gupta developed interest in law in Class IX. Her love for debate and “logical arguments” will come in handy now that she would be able to choose a top national law university after securing All India Rank 19 in the CLAT 2018.

A resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, she took a one-hour bus ride to Chandigarh every Sunday to attend coaching classes for two years. Despite a busy schedule, she has scored 97.4 per cent in commerce in the board exam.

“Yamunanagar is nothing like Chandigarh. So, there was hardly any exposure to events such as Model United Nations or debate competitions,” said Mansi, adding that she was a studious kid throughout, but was an active debater. She has a slight interest in dance and music too.

Daughter of a chartered accountant and ayurvedic doctor, her extended family is full of engineers. “My parents are my inspiration and my school has a huge role to play in my success. They excused me from classes and let me study for the law entrance as and when required,” said Mansi.

“I want to go for corporate law and get admission in NLSIU Bangalore as it is the top institution,” she further stated.

Mansi added that it would not be difficult for her to get admission at NLSIU as her rank was high and 54 seats are available.

Her second and third preferences are Nalsar University of Law in Hyderabad and West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata.

