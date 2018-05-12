CLAT 2018: Last moment tips on attempting the paper, exam tomorrow

CLAT 2018: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday May 13 by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday May 13 by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi.

CLAT 2018: The law aspirants will be appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 tomorrow, on Sunday May 13. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi will be conducting the exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree law programmes. The exam is conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs). Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The students found Mathematics section tough, while they rated overall paper as moderate.

CLAT has thrown up a few last minute surprises for students this week, introducing not just a new testing interface, but also section tabs and tags / de-tags. It would be extremely beneficial for students to spend a few hours today getting themselves accustomed to the new interface rather than seeing something new for the first time when they enter the test center tomorrow. CL-LST has practice tests created with the new interface available for students to acclimatize themselves to the new format.

Freedom to choose section: While the technology change serves as a major distraction, it shouldn’t affect a student’s natural approach to attempting the exam. The paper has five sections and students have the option of choosing which section they wish to take up first. A good start builds confidence and we would highly recommend that students choose one of their strength areas to begin the paper.

Legal Aptitude section: The Legal Aptitude section is the one that usually makes the difference between getting a college of one’s choice and being an also ran. Sound ‘reasoning’ skills are what is tested in this section, and not really knowledge of the law.

Mathematics section: This is generally a section that students fret about, but there are usually enough ‘sitters’ available for candidates to pick through if they spend sufficient time selecting the right questions to attempt.

General Awareness section: The general awareness section in recent years has seen an abundance of current affairs over static GK. This is a section where stress free late revision is possible, and it is highly recommended students take advantage of this opportunity, even a day before the exam. During the exam itself, students are advised not to spend too much time on this section and only attempt what they really know.

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning section: That leaves the verbal ability and logical reasoning sections. Most students find the verbal section a piece of cake and tend to breeze through it, while their ability to cracking the Reasoning section usually comes down to selecting the right questions to attempt, based on sets that they have done ample practice on.”

Inputs by Mr Arjun Wadhwa, Mentor CL Educate Ltd

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd