Sunday, May 13, 2018
CLAT 2018 hits with technical glitches, mismanagement; students rate paper easy

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2018 3:21:00 am
CLAT 2018: This year’s Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) that was conducted on Sunday hit with incidents of technical glitches, mismanagement. Before entering the examination hall, students were forced to stand for long, at some centres students were bound to leave the examination hall before completion of the examinations.

A CLAT aspirant who had centre at Delhi’s Rohini said “Though we started late due to technical glitches, we were forced to leave fifteen minutes before the completion of exams.” “The question papers appear on the computer half an hour after the exams,” he complained.

Another student who had a centre in Greater Noida complained of unavailability of systems. “The systems were not functional which cost a lot of time apart from other mismanagements.”

The twitteratti also flooded with lots of complaints, with many demanded for re-examination.

Here are some twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, apart from reports of technical glitches and mismanagement, students found this year’s paper easy. “CLAT paper was good, the easiest was Jurisprudence part. However, there were some issues of mismanagement, for that we entered late in the examination hall. I was expecting a good results,” said Souradipta Banerjee, CLAT aspirant from Kolkata.

“Though ten minutes were wasted due to some technical glitches, however I have no complained regarding paper. The paper was quite easy, with Constitution and Jurisprudence, the easiest. I am expecting a good results,” said Sneha Saha Chowdhuri, a CLAT aspirant from Kolkata.

According to experts, this year, the cut-off may vary between 126 to 127, like that of last year. “The cut-offs this year will witness a clear downward trend vis-à-vis that of 2017; and one can expect a call from top 3 NLUs if one has a score of 126-127,” said Mr. Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher.

“The paper was set largely along expected lines; but was tougher than that of last year for most of the sections. The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics. The cut-off is likely to fall, because of the increased difficulty level,” he said.

The provisional answer keys will be released on May 15. The candidates can raise objections till May 18, 2018, and the official answer keys will be out on May 26. The candidates can get the results on May 31, 2018.

