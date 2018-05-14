CLAT 2018 hits with technical glitches, mismanagement; students rate paper easy

CLAT 2018: The results will be released on May 31, 2018 CLAT 2018: The results will be released on May 31, 2018

CLAT 2018: This year’s Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) that was conducted on Sunday hit with incidents of technical glitches, mismanagement. Before entering the examination hall, students were forced to stand for long, at some centres students were bound to leave the examination hall before completion of the examinations.

A CLAT aspirant who had centre at Delhi’s Rohini said “Though we started late due to technical glitches, we were forced to leave fifteen minutes before the completion of exams.” “The question papers appear on the computer half an hour after the exams,” he complained.

Another student who had a centre in Greater Noida complained of unavailability of systems. “The systems were not functional which cost a lot of time apart from other mismanagements.”

The twitteratti also flooded with lots of complaints, with many demanded for re-examination.

Here are some twitter reactions:

On 13th May, #CLAT 2018 was conducted by #NUALS #Kochi. Several centres reported technical problems wasting the precious time, due to which hundreds of students faced problems. In a paper where every second counts wasting 10mins is unimaginable.#clat2018 #law @PrakashJavdekar — Mr. Decent Guy (@mr_decentguy) May 13, 2018

On 13th May, #CLAT 2018 was conducted by #NUALS In Delhi several centres reported technical problems wasting the precious time, due to which hundreds of students faced problems. In a paper where every second counts, wasting 22 minutes is disaster #clat2018 @PrakashJavdekar — vinay kumar (@profittime) May 13, 2018

Now 1 More Exam Mismanaged @narendramodi Ji…Continously Playing With The Life Of Students .My Initial 20 Mins Were Wasted And Then Had To Change 4 Systems. Shame On You All. Re Take The Exam.#clat 2018@ravishndtv @ndtv @RahulGandhi @ArvindKejriwal @PrakashJavdekar @rsprasad — Satyam Kumar (@ultimatesatyam) May 13, 2018

#CLAT2018 @PrakashJavdekar major technical glitches today at Thane centre..Exam outsourced to some obscure agency..Students panicked..Pls look into it..It’s a question of student’s one year — ceedee (@atwistintale) May 13, 2018

#CLAT2018 major good up at thane centre, tech glitches lead to less time for students and panic among them. Shame!! — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) May 13, 2018

CLAT paper seemed easy but the technical glitches lead to confusion and panic among the students#clat2018 the paper ended earlier and in that hurry , i left many questions as well. #disappointed — Insane## (@Anviti1) May 13, 2018

My brother gave #clat2018 at Arya Technological institute, Jaipur.

The questions didn’t appear for full 10 minutes. Is this what national level of exam stands for. #shame — Kaushal Khandelwal (@kaushal14497) May 13, 2018

Clat 2018 Experiance-Lost 10 mins,Changed 3 computers ,Technical glitches ,server issues Most students failed to even complete the exam due to faulty computers and server issues Thank you for shattering aspirations#clat2018 #mettechnology #kolkata@republic @rsprasad @PMOIndia — Mandira Narula (@MandiraNarula) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, apart from reports of technical glitches and mismanagement, students found this year’s paper easy. “CLAT paper was good, the easiest was Jurisprudence part. However, there were some issues of mismanagement, for that we entered late in the examination hall. I was expecting a good results,” said Souradipta Banerjee, CLAT aspirant from Kolkata.

“Though ten minutes were wasted due to some technical glitches, however I have no complained regarding paper. The paper was quite easy, with Constitution and Jurisprudence, the easiest. I am expecting a good results,” said Sneha Saha Chowdhuri, a CLAT aspirant from Kolkata.

According to experts, this year, the cut-off may vary between 126 to 127, like that of last year. “The cut-offs this year will witness a clear downward trend vis-à-vis that of 2017; and one can expect a call from top 3 NLUs if one has a score of 126-127,” said Mr. Mohan Prasad, Mentor, Career Launcher.

“The paper was set largely along expected lines; but was tougher than that of last year for most of the sections. The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics. The cut-off is likely to fall, because of the increased difficulty level,” he said.

The provisional answer keys will be released on May 15. The candidates can raise objections till May 18, 2018, and the official answer keys will be out on May 26. The candidates can get the results on May 31, 2018.

