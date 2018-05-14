CLAT 2018: Check paper analysis here

CLAT 2018: The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics CLAT 2018: The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics

CLAT 2018: CLAT 2018, conducted this year by NUALS Kochi was held on May 13, 2018 between 3:00 and 5:00 pm. The paper was set largely along expected lines; but was tougher than that of last year for most of the sections. Moreover, the exam was marred by chaos at a few centers due to inefficiencies in conducting the test and technical glitches. The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics. The cut-off is likely to fall, because of the increased difficulty level.

The paper had 200 questions spread across five sections: English, GK, Elementary Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Aptitude. There was negative marking (of one-fourth of a mark) for every incorrect attempt.

Given below is the section-wise breakup of the paper:

Section No. of Questions Expected Attempts Expected Score Level of Difficulty English 40 33-35 30-32 Easy-Moderate G.K./Current Affairs 50 34-38 30-32 Moderate Elementary Mathematics 20 10-11 8-9 Moderate- Difficult Logical Reasoning 40 32-34 29-31 Moderate Legal Aptitude 50 42-43 37-38 Easy Total 200 154-160 134-138 Moderate

English

Unlike last year, the English section was easy to moderately difficult this time. There was one long RC passage with 10 questions, which were easy to moderately difficult, besides a short RC passage with 2 easy questions. Idioms appeared four times, while there were six questions on Cloze Test. Three easy questions on synonyms, as well as three easy sentence-correction questions provided a breather. Most types of questions were covered, including those on paraphrasing, correct word from pairs, summary, and inappropriate words. An attempt of 33-35 should be considered a good one.

General Knowledge/Current Affairs

The General Knowledge section was very different, as compared to last year’s paper. Current Affairs questions on national issues were 10 in number and were easy; but the five questions on international questions were moderate to difficult. The six questions on sports were moderately difficult, while the three questions on books and authors were easy. The five questions on awards were easy, while the three on science and technology were difficult. Overall, 34-38 questions would be a good attempt in this section.

Elementary Mathematics

This section was probably the most difficult, especially considering only 40% of test-takers are from Science background. It was unexpectedly calculation intensive. Almost all topics were covered in the 20 questions, including probability, time and work, time-speed-distance, profit- loss and discount, percentage, number system, and Geometry. Surprise element of this section was the two questions on simplification. Overall, there were nine questions from Arithmetic, and six from Algebra. An attempt of 10-11 with 90% accuracy would be considered a safe bet.

Logical Reasoning

This section was not as easy as CLAT 2017. The entire section was dominated by analytical reasoning. Questions of almost all types, including those on arrangements, directions, blood relations, series, coding-decoding, and ranking were asked. Questions on odd-one-out and syllogism were on the easier side; however, one of the sets was best left untouched. An attempt of 32-34 would be considered good in the exam conditions, where the Reasoning section is extremely time-consuming.

Legal Aptitude

The Legal Aptitude section was the saving grace this year. Not exactly a cakewalk, but it was overall easy, except for a couple of tricky questions. There were 17 questions on legal knowledge, four on statement assumptions, and one on reasoning assertion. Legal Reasoning was fairly distributed, with six questions from law of contracts, seven from law of torts, and four on the Constitution. Rest of the questions required basic reasoning and no prior knowledge of Legal Aptitude. Just like last year’s paper, there were no questions from fringe subject areas, such as intellectual property, family law, and international law. As most of the questions were easy and direct, students who have a good familiarity with CL-LST’s study material and mocks would not have faced any problems. Overall, 42-43 questions would be a good attempt in this section.

Estimated Cut-offs for Different Law Schools

The cut-offs this year will witness a clear downward trend vis-à-vis that of 2017; and one can expect a call from top 3 NLUs if one has a score of 126-127. The detailed cut-offs would be shared in the coming days once the question paper is released and there is more clarity on every question of all the sections.

