CLAT 2018 answer keys released at clat.ac.in: How to download

CLAT 2018: The NUALS Kochi has released the answer keys of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 on May 15. The candidates can visit the official website to download the answer keys at clat.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on May 13 between 3 pm and 5 pm. As per experts, the paper was was tougher than the previous year for most of the sections. The candidates can raise objections till May 18. CLAT-2018 result will be published on May 31, 20l8 on the CLAT website.

Moreover, reports suggest that the exam was marred by chaos at a few centres due to inefficiencies in conducting the test and technical glitches. The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics. The cut-off is likely to fall, because of the increased difficulty level.

CLAT 2018 answer keys released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for CLAT (clat.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer key flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Login with your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Download the answer key, cross check your answers and keep a copy for reference.

The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities will be done through the centralised online counselling. The seats will be allotted on the basis of ‘merit-cum-preference’ where the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category /categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU. Online counselling shall start after the declaration of CLAT-2018 results.

The paper had 200 questions spread across five sections: English, GK, Elementary Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Legal Aptitude. There was negative marking (of one-fourth of a mark) for every incorrect attempt.

