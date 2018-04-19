CLAT 2018 admit cards to release tomorrow, download at clat.ac.in

CLAT 2018: The candidates can download the admit card till May 13 from the official website, clat.ac.in CLAT 2018: The candidates can download the admit card till May 13 from the official website, clat.ac.in

CLAT 2018: The admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 is scheduled to be released tomorrow, April 20 at the official website, clat.ac.in. This year, The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, will conduct the examination on May 13 for admission to law courses at various institutes across India. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website by following the steps written below. The last date to download admit card is May 12, 2018.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2018: Steps to download the CLAT 2018 admit card

– Go to the official website for CLAT 2018 (clat.ac.in)

– Click on the link to the admit card— which will be available once the admit cards are released.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them to search for the admit card.

– Download your hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

CLAT 2018: Exam pattern

For UG Programme: The 200 marks exam will be two-hour long where Multiple-Choice Questions will be asked. There will be 200 questions of one mark each and there is negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

For PG Programme: A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25.

Syllabus: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other Law Subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR etc.

Important dates:

Date of issue of Admit card: April 20, 2018

Last date to download Admit Card: May 12, 2018

Date of CLAT 2018 examination: May 13, 2018

Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The students found Mathematics section tough, while they rated overall paper as moderate.

