CLAT 2018 admit card released at clat.ac.in

The admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been released on Thursday at the official website, clat.ac.in. All those candidates who will appear for the examinations can check the admit card through the official website, clat.ac.in. The candidates can download the admit card till May 12, 2018, starting from today. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on April 20, but it was postponed due to some technical snag. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi will conduct the examination on May 13 for admission to law courses at various institutes across India.

Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The exam is conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs). Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2018 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link to the admit card— which will be available once the admit cards are released.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

It should be noted that participating National Law Universities reserve the right to change the total number of seats and break-up of seats as per their policy before the final allotment.

