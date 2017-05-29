CLAT 2017: Results to be announced today at clat.ac.in

CLAT 2017 results: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs). CLAT 2017 results: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs).

CLAT 2017 results: Chanakya National Law University has announced that the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 today at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the university (see steps below to know how to download).

CLAT 2017 was conducted on May 14 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The answer keys for the exam were released on May 16 and are available for download on the official site. Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate tests were two hours long. The UG paper was for 200 marks and the PG paper carried 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs). The paper, this year was found to be of moderate difficulty with a lengthy maths section.

Steps to download the results for CLAT 2017:

– Go to the official webstite for the Chanakya National Law University (cnlu.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the web portal for CLAT 2017 (clat.ac.in)

– There will be a notification about the CLAT 2017 results on the main page of the portal. Click on it.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

