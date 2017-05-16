CLAT 2017: Answer keys released, know how to download

CLAT 2017: The results will be declared by May 29, 2017. CLAT 2017: The results will be declared by May 29, 2017.

Chanakya National Law University has released the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 which was conducted on May 14, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can download their answer keys from the official website.

The entrance exam was held on Sunday 3 pm to 5 pm for admission to integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities. Those who appeared for the exam found the paper to be of moderate difficulty due to the lengthy Mathematics section.

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate test were held for two hours. While the UG paper had a weightage of 200 marks, the PG paper carried 150 marks. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 and 0.5 marks (depending on the section— check the paper analysis below).

The results will be declared by May 29, 2017, according to the official website.

Steps to download the answer keys for CLAT 2017:

– Go to the official website for CLAT (clat.ac.in)

– Click on the link for the answer key.

– Login with your registered email ID and password.

– Download the answer key, cross check your answers and keep a copy for reference.

