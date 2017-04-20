CLAT 2017: Admit cards to be released shortly at clat.ac.in

CLAT 2017 admit card: The answer keys will be released on May 14 CLAT 2017 admit card: The answer keys will be released on May 14

CLAT 2017: The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 will be released at nlu.ac.in. Chanakya National Law University will conduct the entrance exam on May 14, 2017 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The entrance exam will be held in integrated LLB and LLM courses offered by 18 National Law Universities.

Exam pattern: Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate test will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Steps to download the CLAT 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website for CLAT 2017 (clat.ac.in)

– On the homepgae, click on the link to the admit card link

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit them to search for the admit card.

– Download your hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Important dates CLAT 2017 admit card

CLAT 2017 answer keys release: May 16

Representation/ challenging the answer keys: May 17-19

Final answer keys to be released: May 25

