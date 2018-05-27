Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
Class XII CBSE results soar, now for cut-off competition

Last year, despite the number of students who scored 90% and above seeing a marginal drop, the cut-offs at Delhi University and Ambedkar University had remained high.

Written by Shradha Chettri | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2018 4:02:03 am
cbse class 12 results Of the 9,18,763 students who passed the exam, 12,737 scored 95% and above — 2,646 more than last year. (Express photo)
The Class XII results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) saw soaring percentages this year, with the topper setting a new record and the number of students who scored above 90% and 95% increasing. As a result, teachers and principals say, competition to universities is only going to get tougher.

Of the 9,18,763 students who passed the exam, 12,737 scored 95% and above — 2,646 more than last year. Similarly, 72,599 scored above 90%, up from 63,247 last year. A total of 6,28,719 boys and 4,78,053 girls took the exam.

The overall pass percentage saw a marginal increase from 82.02% last year to 83.01%. This is the second-highest pass percentage in the last five years. A CBSE official said that “following court orders, there was no moderation this time”. Kendriya Vidyalayas emerged as the best-performing institutions.

Last year, despite the number of students who scored 90% and above seeing a marginal drop, the cut-offs at Delhi University and Ambedkar University had remained high.

For instance, the cut-off for Economics (Hons) stood at 97.5%, while it was 98% for English. At AUD, the cut-off for non-Delhi students had touched 100% in humanities subjects.

Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma said, “We are expecting a spike in the first-cut off, but we can only say for sure once we analyse the data.”

The competition is likely to be tougher for humanities students, with a majority of the nine students who shared the top three positions from the stream. But it won’t be a cakewalk for science and commerce either, since there are many who have scored 100% in economics and science.

“It is very surprising to see students scoring 100 in subjects such as English, political science and psychology. When these percentages, colleges have to keep higher cut-offs as there are limited seats,” said a political science teacher at a DU college. The varsity has around 56,000 seats.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava also said the scores will impact cut-offs. “The first cut-off will be on the high side. If 95% scorers are more, it will have an impact. To be on the safe side, we will have to keep to keep the cut-off high, even if it’s unrealistic. By the second cut-off, it may go down,” said Srivastava.

Ambedkar University PRO Anshu Singh said, “We cannot determine how it will affect our cut-offs; that depends on marks secured by students who apply.”

(With inputs from Aranya Shankar)

