Class XII CBSE results on Sunday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that the results of the Class XII exam will be declared on Sunday, May 29. The results will be declared on the website http://www.cbse.nic.in and will also be available at http://www.cbseresults.nic.in. The results are being declared at least one week later than its date of declaration last year. The results were delayed owing to a case in the Delhi High Court, against the decision of the CBSE to discontinue the marks moderation policy from this year.

