Class XI admission at Chandigarh govt schools: Students can apply from June 10-20

The admission process for students seeking admission to class XI in government schools will begin from June 10. Eight government senior secondary schools namely Government Model Senior Secodnary School(GMSSS) in Sector 10, Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School (GGMSSS) in Sector 20-B, GMSSS in Sector 37-D, 47, Manimajra Housing Complex, Manimajra, 28D in Sector 38 (w) and in Government Senior Secondary School in Mauli Jagran have been designated for sale of prospectus and admission form.

The prospectus will be available in these schools from 9 am to 1 pm till June 20. Display of common merit list and other particulars for verification will be available at http://www.chdeducation.gov.in on 27 June at 4:00 pm. In case of any objections, the students can submit them at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) in Sector 35 and at GMSSS in Sector 19C on June 28, till 2 pm.

According to sources, list of allotment of schools and streams will be updated on June 30 at 11 am. The selected students can deposit their fees in the school where the candidate has been allotted a seat. The fees can be submitted on July 3 and July 4 from 9 am to 1 pm. UT Education Department, in a meeting held Tuesday evening, decided to continue with last year’s rate of Rs 150 for class XI admission prospectus, in comparison to Rs 200 kept earlier due to increase in cost of printing.

