Class X, XII results: For better results, UT proposes smartphones for toppers

AFTER THE dismal showing in matriculation as well as senior secondary board examinations, the Mohali district education department wants to motivate students by giving smartphones to this year’s toppers to inspire the next batch of students to do well. The education department will send the proposal to CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

“The Deputy Commissioner is going to meet the CM soon. The CM wanted some ideas from her to motivate students who got good results. So, we proposed that if we give smartphones to students, who have topped their schools, other students would also be motivated by this move because we have a feeling that the students would do well in studies to get the smartphones,” an official said, adding that their senior officers also liked the idea.

The officer also said that at present, they have mooted the proposal to give smartphones to the first three rank holders at government schools. When contacted, the District Education Officer, Subash Mahajan, said they have prepared the proposal but it would be implemented only if the CM approved of it. “I felt the students need to be motivated to get good results. It could be a good step from us,” he added.

There are 15 government schools in the district, which have less than 20 per cent results this year. The district has

only 42.8 per cent result in matriculation while the district was among the bottom five districts in the senior secondary examination. The district administration is yet to take action against teachers for the poor results. Although the DEO held a meeting with the heads of schools on Tuesday, only 10 teachers were present. He added that they would go ahead once the education department gave directions.

