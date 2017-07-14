Class X board results: 5,034 students failed science; pvt candidates, part of Vishwas group, struggle most with science subjects

Chunauti was meant to improve learning at schools. Archive Chunauti was meant to improve learning at schools. Archive

An analysis of this year’s Class X board exam result has shown that students from Delhi government schools who were asked to appear as ‘private’ candidates have struggled the most with science subjects. Of the 64,570 private candidates, close to 60,000 were under the government’s “Vishwas” group.

Formed as part of the Chunauti scheme launched last year, the Vishwas group comprises students who have failed twice in Class IX and who appear for Class X board exams as private candidates. Only 1,654 of the total number of private candidates have cleared the examination — a pass percentage of 2.56 per cent.

Of the 60,000 Vishwas group students, 17,236 failed in two subjects. To clear the CBSE board examination, a student has to pass in five subjects. While 5,918 students passed in three main subjects, it was in science that 5,034 students stumbled.

“Most of the students in the group are those who had failed in Class IX twice. Their concepts are not clear. In one year, how much can a teacher teach? Many of them are mostly out of school and had no motivation nor interest to study,” a science teacher of a school in Rajouri Garden, who did not wish to be named, said.

Chunauti was started by the government to improve learning levels in schools funded by them. Covering students from classes VI-IX, students were divided into sections depending on their reading abilities. Under the scheme this year, there was a group in Class X, which had students who had failed in Class IX and were put into the Patrachar Vidyalaya (private) mode. They had, however, attended regular classes at Delhi government schools. For these students, studying social sciences was compulsory.

However, they could choose two languages and two subjects from science, home science and mathematics. Teachers who taught the Vishwas group students, however, said they were quite sure they would not be able to clear the exam. Explaining this, A K Jha, principal of a government school in Rohini, Sector 8, said, “As these students have the choice to drop only one subject, most of them ended up dropping mathematics, and opted for science. Children in government schools generally find science and mathematics difficult even though we give them the best teachers.”

However, educationist Anita Rampal said this has happened because the science textbooks under the Chunauti scheme were poorly designed. “I was aghast when we saw the textbooks. There are just one-page chapters on a concept. The rest of the books was filled with questions which students were made to memorise,” she said.

Hopeful that the these students who have failed in one or two subjects will clear the boards in the improvement exam, the Delhi government has started conducting remedial classes. “Since June 19, we have been holding 90-minute classes for those who have failed in one subject, and three-hour classes for those who have failed in two subjects. Teachers have been told to focus on important portions than on chapters,” a senior Directorate of Education (DOE) official said.

