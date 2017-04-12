Class 12 Physical Education textbook row: CBSE says book not recommended by them

A story on CBSE textbook claiming ideal figure of women is going viral on the social networking sites. The physical education book highlights the “anatomical differences between male and female” mentioning 36, 24, 36, shapes of female is considered best. However, after facing outrage, CBSE has denied that the book hasn’t been recommended by them.

In a release, the Board has said the book referred to is titled ‘Health and Physical Education’ authored by one Dr V.K. Sharma and published by New Saraswati House. “The reference to CBSE in this news is vehemently denied,” said the statement.

CBSE has also said it does not recommend books by any private publishers to the affiliate schools. The Board clearly states that the school will follow the syllabus on the basis of curriculum prescribed by NCERT/CBSE and textbooks published by NCERT or CBSE.

The statement also pointed out the content of any such book must be scrutinised by schools so that it does not hurts the feelings of any class, community, gender, religious group in society. If prescribing books have such content, the school will have to take the responsibility.

The bye-laws further mandate that the school will put a list of such books prescribed by it on its website with the written declaration duly signed by the Manager and the Principal to the effect that they have gone through the contents of the books prescribed by the school and own the responsibility.

