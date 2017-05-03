GSHSEB HSC (Science) exams 2017 results to be declared this week at gseb.org

GSHSEB Class 12 Science results 2017: A total of 1,41,503 students appeared for the science stream. GSHSEB Class 12 Science results 2017: A total of 1,41,503 students appeared for the science stream.

GSHSEB Class 12 Science results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to release HSC or Class 12 Science exam results this week. This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) against 1,41,503 in the Science stream. In 2017, a total of 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that was held in March.

Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 per cent.

Like last year, in 2017 too special arrangements have been made for prisoners to sit for the Class 10 and 12 exams in four districts – Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad. Last year with a margin of one per cent, girls scored higher than the boys with 86.76 and 85.75 per cent, respectively.

About 35 prisoners have appeared for Class 12 general stream examinations.

Steps to download GSHSEB Class 12 Science results 2017

Visit the official website

Click on the GSEB Class 12 results

Enter your registration number and other details

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Among both the medical and non-medical streams, the pass percentage of the non-medical stream that recorded 89.94 per cent, was higher than medical, 80.96 per cent.

For more updates on GSHSEB Class 12 Science results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd