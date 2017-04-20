Civil Services exam: Jharkhand tweaks rule to give quota candidates a ‘fair chance’

THE JHARKHAND Cabinet has cleared a modification in recruitment rules for competitive exams through which all candidates from reserved categories who score more or equal marks than the last successful general (unreserved category) candidate in a preliminary exam will be considered eligible for the mains.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission conduct a three-stage exam involving prelims, mains and an interview for recruitment to various Class-III and Class-II posts, including that of state civil services.

Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) Nidhi Khare said, “The new rule will not apply to recruitment exercises where the exams have reached midway (stage), like the interview. It will apply for new exams at the prelims stage.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now