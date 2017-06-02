Civil service exam: 2 Amritsar boys make the cut, rank 2nd, 76th

Rahul Sharma with his family at his residence in Amritsar

Two successful candidates from one city, and both engineers. While Anmol Sher Singh Bedi stood second in the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), Rahul Sharma secured the 76th position. Anmol wants to join the Indian Foreign Service but his ambition remains to write books on international relations.

Rahul, who quit his job with IBM, says the civil services “holds” great potential” for him and other Punjabi youths.

Bedi, who is himself surprised at his high rank, says he watches football on television to de-stress. Rahul says he reads Ayn Ran novels and plays chess to relax.

Son of Hindu College principal P K Sharma, the 26-year-old Rahul studied in DAV School Amritsar till 12th and then went to Thapar University in Patiala to pursue engineering. The family lives in Kashmir Avenue.

“Reading novels is my hobby and it also helps me fight stress. I also used to run to keep the body fit and stress-free. Playing chess is always a good exercise for brain,” said Rahul. His advice to those who want to write the exam: “Remaining positive is most important thing while preparing for UPSC exam. I never felt down. You have to be optimistic.”

Rahul is also optimistic about Punjabi youths. “Now, many from Punjab crack the UPSC exam. There is great potential in Punjabi youths and it should be channelised in the right direction,” he says.

Anmol, who attended Amritsar’s Springdale Senior Secondary School, went to BITS Pilani after Class 12. He has a BE (Hons) in Computer Engineering. He says he used social media as an education tool and not a platform for making friends. Anmol’s father Sarabjit Singh Bedi is an educationist while mother Jassi Bedi is a social worker.

He credits his success to the support of his family and God. The family lives in Green Avenue. Anmol is known as a simple and down-to-earth boy among friends and relatives.

“Now, information is distributed in such a way that sometimes it creates arbitrariness. So it is a must to strike a balance in dealing with this information to focus on your goal. You have to decide what you want to consume,” he says.

“It is about how you use it. I used social media, especially sites like LinkedIn, to remain in contact with my seniors and get their advice to prepare for exams. It is also a good place to find the books you need. Like everything, social media also have an optimum level and you should know where to stop. I maintained balance while using social media,” says Anmol, whose last Facebook status update was in 2015.

Anmol expressed admiration for students who come from rural background and manage to do well and achieve their goals despite limitations they face in their lives.

CM congratulates Anmol

CM Captain Amarinder Singh has congratulated Anmol Sher Singh Bedi for having secured the second rank in the UPSC examination for the civil services. While talking to Anmol over the phone, Amarinder promised him that he would get all help required to succeed in his ambition of joining the Indian Foreign Service.

SGPC announces Rs 1 lakh reward for Anmol

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to Anmol.

