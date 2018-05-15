CISCE to set question papers for classes IX, XI

Two sets of question papers will be prepared for each of these levels, one for tests in hill schools to be conducted in November/ December, and the other for exams in schools in the plains to be conducted in February/ March.(Representational Image) Two sets of question papers will be prepared for each of these levels, one for tests in hill schools to be conducted in November/ December, and the other for exams in schools in the plains to be conducted in February/ March.(Representational Image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to set question papers for the final examination of Classes IX and XI for core subjects in all streams from the 2019 session. However, the schools will be evaluating the papers at their end.

Speaking about the change, Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, said, “It has been decided that from 2019, the board will also make papers for the final examination of Classes IX and XI …and send it to the schools affiliated to us. This is being done to bring about standardisation in the system.”

Two sets of question papers will be prepared for each of these levels, one for tests in hill schools to be conducted in November/ December, and the other for exams in schools in the plains to be conducted in February/ March.

Arathoon added that such a move was to “ensure a proportionate portion of the syllabus is duly covered in each of the two-year course, and that there is no over-burdening of the students at any one particular level. As due weightage will be given to all chapters/ units in the bifurcated syllabus, this will discourage cramming.”

Currently, 2,161 schools hold the ICSE exam, and 1,034 schools hold the ISC. While more than 1,80,000 students take the Class X exam every year, nearly 80,000 appear for the Class XII exam.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App