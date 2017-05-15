CISCE ICSE exams 2017: Results not releasing today

CISCE ICSE results 2017: The results of ICSE class 10 last year were declared on May 6. The results of ICSE class 10 last year were declared on May 6.

CISCE ICSE results 2017: The results of Class 10 ICSE examination 2017 are not releasing today. As per an official confirmation by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the results are not getting announced on Monday, May 15. The Board every year confirms the release date on the the official website. We will update our readers over the result declaration time on the same page.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) had conducted the Class 10th exams on March 10 with English paper. The exams were ended on April 21.

The exams were reschedule due to Assembly elections. “Consequent to the dates for Assembly elections being announced for the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the dates for ICSE and ISC examinations had to be rescheduled,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The results of ICSE class 10 in 2016 were declared on May 6. A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the examinations in 2017, with 1,76,327 candidates registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations.

Steps to check CISCE ICSE results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned

Click on the ‘ICSE results 2017’ section

Enter your UID, course and captcha

Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print

