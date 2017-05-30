CISCE results: Pass percentage up, topper from Kolkata

Bagging the second spot are four people — Ayushi Srivastava, Devesh Lakhotia, Rishika Dhariwal and Keerthana Srikanth. (Representational) Bagging the second spot are four people — Ayushi Srivastava, Devesh Lakhotia, Rishika Dhariwal and Keerthana Srikanth. (Representational)

A DAY after CBSE declared its Class XII results, another national board, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared results for Class X and Class XII on Monday. Here, too, students were seen scoring exceptionally high marks. The ISC Class XII topper, Ananya Maity, secured 99.5 per cent — 0.25 per cent less than what CBSE Class XII topper Raksha Gopal scored. Like Gopal, Maity, a student of The Heritage School, Kolkata, is also from the Humanities stream and has a perfect 100 in Elective English, Psychology and Political Science.

Bagging the second spot are four people — Ayushi Srivastava, Devesh Lakhotia, Rishika Dhariwal and Keerthana Srikanth. All of them scored 99.25 per cent. In the third spot are five students — three girls and two boys. However, unlike the CBSE results, the ISC pass percentage has increased from 96.46 per cent in 2016 to 96.47 per cent this year. The southern region has a pass percentage at 98.97 per cent, followed by the western region at 97.99 per cent, the eastern region at 96.31 per cent and the northern region at 96.0 per cent. Even though the all-India topper is from the Humanities stream, students have scored a pass percentage above 98 per cent in Science subjects.

Gerry Arathoon, the board’s chief executive and secretary, said like CBSE, they too have followed the moderation policy. “The moderation policy in our board happens for those scoring less than 93,” he said. With marks from this board also on the higher side, cut-offs for seats at renowned universities, such as Delhi University, are set to soar further. The board also declared the ICSE (Class X) results on Monday. Muskan Abdulla Pathan of Hutchings High School, Pune and Ashwin Rao of St Paul’s English School, Bangalore, bagged the first position with 99.4 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App