CISCE releases final ISC, ICSE date sheet 2018; check schedule here

The CISCE has released the final date sheet for ISC and ICSE examination on the official website – cisce.org. There have been no changes in both timetables. ICSE will begin on February 26 and the ISC examinations will commence from February 7.

While releasing the tentative time table, CISCE notified that the “dates may change on the basis of the declaration of dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly Elections.”

All those students who will be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule written below.

ISC date sheet 2018

Wednesday, February 7

Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

Thursday, February 8

Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)

Planning Session

Examination Session

Friday, February 9

Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

Saturday, February 10

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Planning Session

Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)

Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)

Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)

Monday, February 12

Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, February 13

Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Thursday, February 15

Accounts -Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, February 17

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Examination Session

Tuesday, February 20

Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, February 21

Sociology

Thursday, February 22

Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

Friday, February 23

Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, February 24

Indian Music – Hindustani Paper I (Theory)

Indian Music – Carnatic Paper I (Theory)

Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)

Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, February 26

Mathematics

Tuesday, February 27

Art Paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)

Wednesday, February 28

English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Monday, March 5

Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

Tuesday, March 6

Political Science

Wednesday, March 7

English – Paper 1 (English Language)

Thursday, March 8

Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 9

Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, March 10

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)

Geometrical and Building drawing

Geometrical and Mechanical drawing

Monday, March 12

Commerce

Electricity and Electronics

Tuesday, March 13

Art Paper 4 (Original imaginative composition in colour)

Wednesday, March 14

Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Elective English

Thursday, March 15

Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 16

Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical Languages

Saturday, March 17

Art Paper 3 (Drawing of painting of a living person)

Monday, March 19

Economics

Tuesday, March 20

Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

Wednesday, March 21

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, March 26

History

Wednesday, March 28

Business Studies

Monday, April 2

Psychology

ICSE date sheet 2018

February 26: English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1

February 27: Mathematics

February 28: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

March 5: Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2

March 7: History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1

March 9: Second Languages:

Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu

Modern Foreign Languages:

Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 10: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)

March 12: Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2

March 14: Hindi

March 16: Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1

March 17: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)

March 19: Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2

March 21: Economics (Group II Elective)

March 23: (Group III-Elective)

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance,

Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical DrawinQ Applications

March 24: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)

March 26: Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3

March 27: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) French / German (Group II Elective)

March 28: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

