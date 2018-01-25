CISCE releases final ISC, ICSE date sheet 2018; check schedule here

The CISCE has released the final date sheet for ISC and ICSE examination on the official website – cisce.org. There have been no changes in both timetables. ICSE will begin on February 26 and the ISC examinations will commence from February 7.
While releasing the tentative time table, CISCE notified that the “dates may change on the basis of the declaration of dates by the Chief Election Commissioner of India for the States due for Assembly Elections.”
All those students who will be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule written below.
ISC date sheet 2018
Wednesday, February 7
Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)
Thursday, February 8
Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)
Planning Session
Examination Session
Friday, February 9
Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)
Saturday, February 10
Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Planning Session
Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)
Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)
Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)
Monday, February 12
Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, February 13
Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Thursday, February 15
Accounts -Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, February 17
Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical): Examination Session
Tuesday, February 20
Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
Wednesday, February 21
Sociology
Thursday, February 22
Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)
Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)
Friday, February 23
Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, February 24
Indian Music – Hindustani Paper I (Theory)
Indian Music – Carnatic Paper I (Theory)
Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)
Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, February 26
Mathematics
Tuesday, February 27
Art Paper 2 (Drawing and painting from nature)
Wednesday, February 28
English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)
Monday, March 5
Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)
Tuesday, March 6
Political Science
Wednesday, March 7
English – Paper 1 (English Language)
Thursday, March 8
Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 9
Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)
Saturday, March 10
Art Paper 1 (Drawing or painting from still life)
Geometrical and Building drawing
Geometrical and Mechanical drawing
Monday, March 12
Commerce
Electricity and Electronics
Tuesday, March 13
Art Paper 4 (Original imaginative composition in colour)
Wednesday, March 14
Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Elective English
Thursday, March 15
Environmental Science – Paper 1 (Theory)
Friday, March 16
Indian Languages/Modern Foreign Languages/Classical Languages
Saturday, March 17
Art Paper 3 (Drawing of painting of a living person)
Monday, March 19
Economics
Tuesday, March 20
Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)
Wednesday, March 21
Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
Monday, March 26
History
Wednesday, March 28
Business Studies
Monday, April 2
Psychology
ICSE date sheet 2018
February 26: English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1
February 27: Mathematics
February 28: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
March 5: Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
March 7: History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
March 9: Second Languages:
Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu
Modern Foreign Languages:
Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
March 10: Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
March 12: Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2
March 14: Hindi
March 16: Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1
March 17: Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting)
March 19: Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2
March 21: Economics (Group II Elective)
March 23: (Group III-Elective)
Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance,
Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical DrawinQ Applications
March 24: Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
March 26: Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3
March 27: Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) French / German (Group II Elective)
March 28: Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
