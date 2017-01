ISC exams 2017: Check revised date sheet here

CISCE ISC class 12 exams 2017: The practicals for class 12 will start on January 30, 2017. (Express photo) CISCE ISC class 12 exams 2017: The practicals for class 12 will start on January 30, 2017. (Express photo)

The revised schedules of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam and class 10 (ICSE) 2017 have been announced. The ISC Examination had earlier annouced the exam schedule for its class X and XII examinations but due to Assembly elections, they have to postponed dates. The ISC exams for class 12 will begin on March 1, 2017.

The practicals for class 12 will start on January 30, 2017. The written exams, which begin in March, will end on April 26, the last paper being Sociology.

ISC date sheet 2017:

Practicals:

Monday, January 30

Chemistry – Paper 2 (Practical)

Tuesday, January 31

Indian Music – Hindustani Paper 2 (Practical)

Indian Music – Carnatic Paper 2 (Practical)

Western Music – Paper 2 (Practical)

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Planning Session

Thursday, February 2

Computer Science – Paper 2 (Practical)

Planning Session

Examination Session

Monday, February 6

Physics – Paper 2 (Practical)

Tuesday, February 7

Home Science – Paper 2 (Practical) – Examination Session

Wednesday, February 8

Biology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Friday, March 10

Biotechnology – Paper 2 (Practical)

Tuesday, April 25

Fashion Designing – Paper 2 (Practical)

Main exams-

Wednesday, March 1

Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Thursday, March 02

Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

Geometrical & Building Drawing

Thursday, March 9

Indian Music – Hindustani – Paper 1 (Theory)

Indian Music – Carnatic – Paper 1 (Theory)

Western Music – Paper 1 (Theory)

Fashion Designing – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, March 15

Mathematics

Thursday, March 16

Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Friday, March 17

English – Paper 1 (English Language)

Saturday, March 18

Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

Monday, March 20

Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, March 22

English – Paper 2 (Literature in English)

Friday, March 24

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, March 25

Political Science

Monday, March 27

Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory)

Wednesday, March 29

History

Biotechnology – Paper 1 (Theory)

Friday, March 31

Business Studies

Monday, April 03

Commerce

Electricity and Electronics

Wednesday, April 05

Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages/ Classical Languages

Thursday, April 06

Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting of a Living Person)

Friday, April 07

Physical Education – Paper 1 (Theory)

Saturday, April 08

Art Paper 2 (Drawing & Painting from Nature)

Monday, April 10

Accounts

Wednesday, April 12

Geography – Paper 1 (Theory)

Monday, April 17

Elective English

Wednesday, April 19

Economics

Friday, April 21

Environmental Science – Paper 1(Theory)

Saturday, April 22

Art Paper 5 (Crafts ‘A’)

Monday, April 24

Psychology

Wednesday, April 26

Sociology

